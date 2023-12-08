(WJW) — Ken Hudson Campbell, a character actor whose credits include “Home Alone,” “Armageddon” and “Groundhog Day,” was recently diagnosed with cancer, his family has revealed.

Campbell, who also appeared in a memorable episode of “Seinfeld” where he played a new dad who chose to name his child “Seven” (much to the anguish of George Costanza), was reportedly diagnosed in late October after doctors discovered “a tumor had elusively grown on the bottom of his mouth and it began encroaching on his teeth,” according to a statement included with a GoFundMe fundraiser organized by his Campbell’s family.

“You may know Ken from his roles as Santa in ‘Home Alone,’ the guy Bill Murray kisses in ‘Groundhog Day,’ or in ‘Armageddon’ where his character loses his life saving the world from a giant asteroid. Now, we need the world’s help to save Ken,” the statement continued.

Ken Hudson Campbell attends the premiere of Paramount Pictures’ “Wonder Park” at Regency Bruin Theatre on March 10, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

According to Campbell’s family, all funds will be put toward his medical expenses following a 10-hour surgery the actor underwent on Thursday. The procedure, which reportedly requires the partial removal of Campbell’s jawbone, could have implications for the future of his acting career, his family said.

As of Friday morning, the fundraiser had raised more than $88,000, from donors including fellow actors and former co-stars such as Steve Carell and Tim Meadows, People reported.

Campbell’s first credited acting role, per IMDb, is 1990’s “Home Alone,” in which he played a Santa impersonator who gives Kevin McAllister some words of encouragement (and Tic Tacs). But director Chris Columbus initially considered Chris Farley for the part, until Farley blew the audition.

“He came in and I don’t think he had gone to sleep that night, so the audition did not go particularly well,” Columbus told The Independent in 2020. “I regret it. I think he would’ve been great in the film but I do love the guy who played Santa Claus. He was very funny.”

Campbell’s most recent credited role on IMDb is the 2021 horror film “Digging to Death.” He’s also slated to reprise his role as Boomer in an animated series based on the 2019 animated film “Wonder Park.”