Holding polluters accountable for water contamination

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — A small group of lawmakers are proposing legislation in Washington that would have an impact in the Capital Region.

The bill would hold polluters accountable for PFOA contamination.

Plastics companies Honeywell and Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics were blamed for contaminating ground water and well water with the dangerous chemicals in Rensselaer and Bennington Counties.

The bill would make polluters pay money into a fund that would pay for cleanup.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently announced a new plan to deal with the chemicals, but environmental groups said the agency isn’t doing enough.

