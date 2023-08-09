SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — Two suspects arrested in connection with the May murder of a homeless woman in California pleaded not guilty in court this week.

Ryan Hopkins, 19, and William Innes, 18, were arrested at separate San Diego residences last Thursday amid a homicide investigation related to the death of 68-year-old Annette Pershal, who authorities say was found unconscious in the city’s Serra Mesa neighborhood on the morning of May 8. She died three days later.

Prosecutors say Pershal was shot with a pellet gun about five times while she was sleeping. On the day of the crime, prosecutors also alleged that Innes sent an incriminating text to about 150 members of a group he belonged to — one which performed dangerous stunts at intersections.

“I’m going hobo hunting with a pellet gun,” the text read, according to prosecutors.

Pershal was homeless at the time and was sleeping at an encampment in Serra Mesa. She was known as “Grannie Annie” in the area. A makeshift memorial has since been placed at the site to commemorate her life.

“This was a callous, conscious disregard for life,” said Deputy District Attorney Roza Egiazarian.

Hopkins, who is accused of driving the teens to the encampment, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Innes, who is accused of firing the pellet gun, has been charged with murder.

Bail for both men has been denied.