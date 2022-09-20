Millions of Americans have student loans and President Biden has proposed forgiving up to $20,000 of debt per borrower. (Getty)

(NEXSTAR) – Over 40 million Americans are expected to qualify for federal student loan forgiveness from the Biden administration, with as many as 20 million likely to have their remaining balances entirely erased.

New figures from the White House show no state will see less than 45,000 residents qualify for up to $10,000 in debt relief. For some states, that estimated number of eligible residents is in the millions.

Last month, President Biden announced his plans to forgive thousands of dollars in federal student loan debt for qualifying borrowers: those with federal student loans who earned less than $125,000 (or $250,000 for a couple) in 2020 or 2021 can receive up to $10,000 in relief, and those who received a Pell Grant are eligible for up to $20,000. More details on who qualifies and how to determine how much you’ll receive can be found here.

According to the White House, 90% of this student loan relief will go to borrowers earning less than $75,000 a year. The number of borrowers impacted in each state, however, will vary – drastically, in some cases.

The latest data from the White House shows states with larger populations will see the most amount of borrowers impacted by relief: California, Florida, New York, and Texas each have more than 2 million borrowers expected to qualify for up to $10,000 in debt relief. Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, and Pennsylvania are each expected to have more than 1 million borrowers in that category.

In California, over 3.5 million borrowers are expected to receive up to $10,000 in student debt cancelation. Texas has the second-highest total at 3.2 million.

On the opposite end of the scale are, of course, states with smaller populations – in Wyoming, for example, 49,600 borrowers will receive up to $10,000. For nearby North Dakota, it’s about 82,000 borrowers, and in Alaska, it’s 60,500.

When it comes to borrowers eligible for up to $20,000 in relief (those that received a Pell Grant), California and Texas both have more than 2.3 million expected to qualify. Four other states – Florida, Georgia, New York, and Ohio – each have more than 1 million borrowers meeting the same criteria.

Wyoming again has the fewest borrowers in this category at 31,400, followed by Vermont at 37,100 and North Dakota at 49,600.

Below is a state-by-state breakdown of how many borrowers in each state are expected to receive student loan forgiveness, according to the White House:

State Estimated Number of Eligible Borrowers (rounded to the nearest hundred) Estimated Number of Eligible Pell Borrowers (rounded to the nearest hundred) Alabama 588,000 404,900 Alaska 60,500 37,300 Arizona 810,800 554,900 Arkansas 365,600 269,000 California 3,549,300 2,340,600 Colorado 698,100 419,000 Connecticut 454,200 238,200 Washington, D.C. 105,600 60,300 Delaware 116,900 68,000 Florida 2,427,600 1,716,300 Georgia 1,506,100 1,039,100 Hawaii 111,500 65,700 Idaho 201,400 144,900 Illinois 1,486,600 863,600 Indiana 856,400 555,500 Iowa 408,700 248,900 Kansas 360,900 225,500 Kentucky 563,300 394,000 Louisiana 608,100 435,200 Maine 175,000 105,300 Maryland 747,100 419,400 Massachusetts 813,000 401,200 Michigan 1,316,000 849,300 Minnesota 729,700 416,300 Mississippi 417,200 316,400 Missouri 777,300 502,200 Montana 120,400 78,600 Nebraska 232,100 136,000 New Hampshire 175,100 85,300 New Jersey 1,082,900 590,300 New Mexico 215,900 159,000 New York 2,258,800 1,320,100 Nevada 315,800 216,900 North Carolina 1,190,500 785,500 North Dakota 82,000 49,600 Ohio 1,677,800 1,085,700 Oklahoma 454,300 321,600 Oregon 499,000 332,100 Pennsylvania 1,717,300 988,800 Rhode Island 133,900 75,300 South Carolina 681,100 458,400 South Dakota 109,100 65,100 Tennessee 795,300 542,000 Texas 3,323,200 2,306,700 Utah 282,700 206,300 Virginia 965,100 566,500 Vermont 72,200 37,100 Washington 697,600 423,800 West Virginia 213,100 145,000 Wisconsin 685,100 412,700 Wyoming 49,600 31,400 Courtesy the White House

In many of the states receiving the most relief – California, Georgia, and Florida, especially – the average student loan debt held by residents is higher, according to the latest data from the Department of Education. The opposite is true for the states with fewer borrowers expected to benefit – North Dakota and Wyoming have some of the lowest average debts in the country.

This isn’t exactly the case in Texas. While millions of borrowers in the Lone Star State are expected to benefit from Biden’s student debt relief, Texans have one of the lowest average debt burdens in the country at roughly $33,000, a level similar to that of North Dakota and Wyoming.

While 8 million borrowers are expected to qualify for automatic federal student loan forgiveness, the majority of eligible borrowers will need to wait until early October to apply for debt relief, according to the Department of Education. Here’s what you can do while waiting for more details to be announced.

Exact details about how the federal debt forgiveness will be administered haven’t been released yet. Some borrowers may also receive an automatic refund for payments they’ve made on their loans since March 2020.