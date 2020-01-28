Hearing held in support of Horseracing Integrity Act

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — A hearing was held in favor of new horseracing legislation that would create a non-governmental agency responsible for making a national uniform anti-doping program.

The Horseracing Integrity Act was introduced by Reps. Paul Tonko and Andy Barr. Both representatives are co-chairs of the Congressional Horse Caucus.

Tuesday Rep. Tonko spoke to the Energy & Commerce Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Commerce in favor of the bill. “After years working side by side with my friend Rep. Andy Barr to move this legislation forward, I am deeply gratified that our bill to strengthen America’s horseracing industry and elevate the health and safety of our equine athletes is advancing through Congress,” he said.

NYRA along with other racing organizations are taking preemptive action. Beginning this year, NYRA will no longer allow two-year-old horses to be treated with Lasix within 24 hours of a race. The ban will include all stakes races beginning in 2021.

“Nothing is more important to NYRA than the health and safety of our equine and human athletes, which we believe is critical to ensuring the long-term integrity and fairness of our sport, ” said NYRA President/CEO Dave O’Rourke in a letter to Congress.

Churchill Downs Incorporated, The Stronach Group, Del Mar, Keeneland, Lone Star Park and Remington Park, Los Alamitos Racecourse (Thoroughbred), Oaklawn Park and Tampa Bay Downs are also participating in the ban on Lasix.

The Humane Society of the U.S., American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), Animal Welfare Institute, the Jockey Club, the Breeders’ Cup, Keeneland Association and the Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association also support the bill.