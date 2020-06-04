Happy National Cheese Day!

(NEWS10) — Fast cheese facts from the International Dairy Foods Association:

The most popular cheese recipe in the U.S. is “macaroni and cheese”

There are about 2,000 cheese varieties

Cheese takes up about one-tenth of the volume of the milk it was made from

Queen Victoria (1837-1901) received a giant wheel of cheddar—weighing over 1,000 pounds—as a wedding gift

Cheese is made from pressed curds of milk from cows, buffalo, goats, or sheep. Temperatures and age affect the taste and texture, along with spices, seasonings, or cultures. Plant-based options come from seeds, nuts, beans, grains, oils, and yeast.

In the Capital Region, a road trip to the Finger Lakes or Vermont isn’t out of the question for quality and variety. Still, you can find outstanding flavor and choice all over, from the selection at local delis to the rotating inventory of local cheesemongers.

What’s your favorite cheese? Mozzarella? Gouda? Brie? Philadelphia cream?

Among many ways to celebrate National Cheese Day: Try a new recipe or new type of cheese. Get recommendations from friends and share favorites using #NationalCheeseDay!

This Jan. 16, 2020 photo taken in Milwaukee shows Ralph Bruno, who invented the yellow wedge cheesehead in 1987 from his mother’s couch stuffing. It has since become a symbol of pride, particularly for Wisconsin sports fans and residents. Foamation, Inc. moved into a new location in 2016 and soon started tours where people can make their own cheeseheads or other foam products. (AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger)

In this photo taken Wednesday Dec. 11, 2019, Aphrodite Philippou, 73, makes Cyprus’ halloumi cheese at a farm in Kampia village near Nicosia, Cyprus. Cyprus’ halloumi cheese, with a tradition dating back some five centuries, is the island nation’s leading export. It’s goat and sheep milk content makes it a hit with health-conscious cheese lovers in Europe and beyond. It’s added appeal is that unlike other cheeses, it doesn’t melt when heated up. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

FILE – In this Jan. 21, 2009, file photo, Bernard Roques, a refiner of Societe company, smells a Roquefort cheese as they mature in a cellar in Roquefort, southwestern France. The Trump administration is proposing tariffs on up to $2.4 billion worth of French imports, from Roquefort cheese to handbags, retaliation for France’s tax on American tech giants like Google, Amazon and Facebook. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative says France’s new digital services tax discriminates against U.S. companies and says that the tariffs could reach 100%.(AP Photo/Bob Edme, File)

In this photo taken Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, Parmigiano Reggiano Parmesan cheese wheels are stored in Noceto, near Parma, Italy. U.S. consumers are snapping up Italian Parmesan cheese ahead of an increase in tariffs to take effect next week. The agricultural lobby Coldiretti on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, said sales of both Parmigiano Reggiano and Grana Padano, aged cheeses defined by their territory of origin, have skyrocketed by 220% since the higher tariffs were announced one week ago. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Wheels of parmesan cheese are on sale with spirits in a deli in Rome, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. The U.S. had prepared for Wednesday’s ruling and already drawn up lists of the dozens of goods it would put tariffs on. They include EU cheeses, olives, and whiskey, as well as planes, helicopters and aircraft parts in the case _ though the decision is likely to require fine-tuning of that list if the Trump administration agrees to go for the tariffs. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)







