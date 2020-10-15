Guns, drugs uncovered in Operation Fury Road

Posted: / Updated:

BURLINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — An operation that took place over 18 months has taken a lot of dangerous drugs and weapons off the streets in an effort dubbed Operation Fury Road.

The effort focused on gun and drug trafficking between Vermont and Western Massachusetts, specifically I-91.

Police uncovered 128 firearms, more than 7,000 rounds of ammunition, 40,000 grams of heroin where much of it was laced with fentanyl, and 1,400 grams of cocaine.

