Guitar Center plans to file for bankruptcy

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Music instrument retailer Guitar Center plans to file for bankruptcy.

The company, which has been struggling with debt for years, said it plans to stay in business.

It has about 500 locations, including one on Wolf Road in Colonie.

