COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Music instrument retailer Guitar Center plans to file for bankruptcy.
The company, which has been struggling with debt for years, said it plans to stay in business.
It has about 500 locations, including one on Wolf Road in Colonie.
LATEST STORIES
- Experts warn against undermining elections as Trump, GOP congressman press for fair recount in Georgia
- Salvation Army red kettles returning with new technology
- Troy making progress on abandoned properties
- Guitar Center plans to file for bankruptcy
- Here’s when to look for tonight’s Leonid meteor shower