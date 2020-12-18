Graco recalls 51,000 ‘infant inclined sleepers,’ possible infant suffocation risk

(WIVB) — Graco, a manufacturer of many infant items, is recalling nearly 51,000 products that include the “infant inclined sleeper” accessory.

According to the USCPSC, the models are under recall because they pose a suffocation risk.

“Infant fatalities have been reported with other manufacturers’ inclined sleep products, after infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.” The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Graco says no incidents have been reported with their specific “inclined sleepers,” however other manufacturers have reported fatalities with similar products.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the inclined sleeper is an accessory to the following Graco products:

Product Name Model Numbers Affected Graco Pack ‘n Play Day2Dream Playard & Bedside Sleeper 2034085, 2048753 and 2053215 Graco Pack ‘n Play Nuzzle Nest Playard 1947177 and 1896392 Graco Pack ‘n Play Everest Playard 1946902 and 1946903 Graco Pack ‘n Play Rock ‘n Grow Playard 2105055 The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

It’s recommended if you have any of the products detailed above, immediately stop using the “inclined sleeper” accessory included with the product and contact Graco for a refund.

USCPSC says you can continue to use the “playard” portion of the products, the inclined sleeper accessory is what poses a risk.

Contact Graco online or call 800-345-4109.