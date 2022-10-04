CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Textron is recalling some of its golf carts because of a crash and injury hazard.

According to a recall alert posted to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website, Textron’s Model Year 2022 and 2023 Freedom and Valor E-Z-GO RXV personal transportation vehicles are being recalled because a part of the steering column can break during or after an impact, resulting in a loss of control and creating crash and injury hazards.

The Textron golf carts that are being recalled. (Credit: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

According to the alert, Textron has received 335 reports of incidents of the steering knuckles and A-arms on the PTVs breaking, including one incident that resulted in two reports of abrasion injuries.

The recall impacts vehicles with serial numbers in the range of 5656874 through 5656886 and 5659215 through 5700741, according to the alert. The photo below highlights the location of the serial number on the vehicles.

A photo that shows where the serial number is located. Credit: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Anyone who owns a vehicle included in the recall can contact Textron Specialized Vehicles for a free repair at 888-525-6040 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at jcook03@textron.com, or online at https://ezgo.txtsv.com and click on “Recall Information” or https://ezgo.txtsv.com/resources/recall-information for more information.