KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Country music legend Dolly Parton will ring in 2023 with singer-songwriter — and goddaughter — Miley Cyrus.

Parton and Cyrus will host “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party,” a two-hour-long special, beginning at 10:30 p.m. EST. The special airs on NBC and on the company’s app, Peacock.

The East Tennessee icon tweeted the news on Nov. 21 alongside a video of herself and Cyrus.

In the video, Parton and Cyrus invite viewers to join them in Miami that night, with Cyrus saying the party “is about getting glamorous and dressing your best.”

“It’s going to be legendary,” Parton says in the video, to which Cyrus responds, “She would know.”

Cyrus also tweeted images of the two together, with a hashtag reading “#NewYearNewCoHost.”

The show’s lineup promises performances and special guests that have yet to be announced.

Last year’s “New Year’s Eve Party” was hosted by Cyrus and “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson. The 2021 special was produced by Lorne Michaels, the creator and executive producer of “SNL.”

Cyrus and her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, will also appear in the movie musical “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas,” airing Dec. 1 on NBC and streaming the same day on Peacock.