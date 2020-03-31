(NEWS10) — General Motors is beginning to work on the production of ventilators.
GM released photos of its plant in Indiana where the company is aiming to product 10,000 ventilators a month by summer.
A GM spokesperson announced on Sunday that GM will not make any profit from the project.
GM has been working with several ventilator firms as officials warn the United States may need tens of thousands of additional ventilators.
LATEST STORIES:
- US fights spread of false reports about the coronavirus from foreign adversaries
- Iowa abortion providers sue governor over coronavirus order
- GM begins production of ventilators
- Southwestern Vermont Health Care seeking community donations to fight corona
- First U.S. service member dies of coronavirus