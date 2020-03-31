GM begins production of ventilators

FILE – This May 16, 2014, file photo, shows the General Motors logo at the company’s world headquarters in Detroit. General Motors is suing Fiat Chrysler, alleging that its crosstown rival got an unfair business advantage by bribing officials of the United Auto Workers union. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in U.S. District Court in Detroit, alleges that FCA was involved in racketeering by paying millions in bribes to get concessions and gain advantages in three labor agreements with the union. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

(NEWS10) — General Motors is beginning to work on the production of ventilators.

GM released photos of its plant in Indiana where the company is aiming to product 10,000 ventilators a month by summer.

A GM spokesperson announced on Sunday that GM will not make any profit from the project.

GM has been working with several ventilator firms as officials warn the United States may need tens of thousands of additional ventilators.

