Gillibrand to young girls: ‘Our time will come’ in the White House

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who ran a brief presidential campaign of her own, said the women who rand during this presidential cycle made their mark, and ultimately, made the eventual democratic candidate better.

Her message came after Sen. Elizabeth Warren dropped out of the presidential race on Thursday.

Through her off the sidelines campaign, Gillibrand said she helps diverse candidates run for all levels of office to ensure local and federal government bodies reflect the communities they serve.

LATEST STORIES: