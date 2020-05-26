Video Updates from Officials

Gillibrand calls for gun violence prevention funding

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is calling on the U.S. Senate to include funding for gun violence prevention and support services in the next coronavirus relief package.

The stay-at-home orders have led to an increase in truancy among youth due to school closures, unemployment, and housing and food insecurity — factors that have increased community gun violence.

Sen. Gillibrand is asking for $250 million to help support community-based violence intervention programs.

“The coronavirus outbreak has only amplified the gun violence epidemic in our country and it’s time we implement common sense solutions to a problem that affects communities across the country. I will continue fighting to keep New Yorkers safe from gun violence as we fight this pandemic.”

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

