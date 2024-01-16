NEW YORK (PIX11) – Gilgo Beach suspect Rex Heuermann has been charged with a fourth count of murder, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Heuermann was charged in connection to the death of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, a Connecticut mother of two who vanished in 2007, according to officials.

She was discovered three years later, tied up with three belts, including one with the initials “WH,” along Ocean Parkway near Gilgo Beach on Long Island. It was revealed in court that Heuermann had a grandfather named William.

In court, Heuermann wore a dark suit and did not say anything during the proceedings. He will continue to be held without bail. The judge set the next court date for Feb. 6.

Brainard-Barnes, 25, who was once employed as a dealer at the Foxwoods Resort Casino, left her hometown of Norwich, Connecticut, on July 9, 2007, and headed to Manhattan for sex work, with plans to return the following day, according to friends who became concerned when she uncharacteristically stopped using her phone.

She never came back.

Heuermann is also charged with murder in the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Costello, and Megan Waterman. The three women were sex workers who had advertised their services on Craigslist between 2009 and 2010, officials said.

Heuermann’s lawyer said he has denied committing the crimes. He previously pleaded not guilty to killing Barthelemy, Waterman and Costello.

Brainard-Barnes was the first of the four women to disappear. Their remains were found along the same quarter-mile stretch of Ocean Parkway in 2010. Additional searching turned up the remains of six more adults and a toddler who was the child of one of the victims.

Police concluded that an 11th person found dead in a tidal marsh on the same barrier island, Shannan Gilbert, accidentally drowned.

Investigators have said Heuermann, who lived in Massapequa Park across the bay from where the bodies were found, was probably not responsible for all the deaths. Some of the victims disappeared in the mid 1990s.

The Associated Press was used in this reporting.