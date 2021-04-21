George Floyd’s girlfriend reacts to Derek Chauvin verdict

Courteney Ross (L), girlfriend of George Floyd, speaks with Daunte Wright’s mother, Katie Wright (C, bottom), before the start of a press conference at the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota on April 13, 2021. – Tensions have soared over the death on Sunday of African American Daunte Wright near the Midwestern US city, a community already on edge over the ongoing trial of a policeman accused of killing another Black man, George Floyd. (Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – George Floyd’s girlfriend, Courteney Ross, said that she was confident that the jury would return a conviction of former police officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of her boyfriend.

She also expressed hope that the jury’s decision would lead to justice for people who have been wrongfully convicted. “There’s going to be change in the future, and we still have a lot of reparations to make from the past so cases need to be re-opened and we need to re-examine them.”

Ross, who testified and gave the courtroom an intimate portrait of the Floyd that she knew, said she wasn’t able to watch much of the evidence presented over the past weeks. “My son has seen one moment of it in the past couple of weeks, and that was enough to bring him to his knees,” Ross said. “So, it was too much.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.