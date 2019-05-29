Freeze Pops? Otter Pops? What are these classic frozen treats called?

(NEWS10) — Otter Pops? Freeze Pops? Zooper Doopers? Ice Pops? Freezies? We all know those colorful plastic tubes of icy summer goodness. But what are they called?

The summertime debate is heating up on Twitter over Memorial Day weekend, after user @fetusIeen tweeted asking others what they call the frozen treat. Answers varied widely, with over 15,000 users weighing in so far.

it’s dead summer. your mom comes home from the store with THESE. what do u call these and what is the best color? pic.twitter.com/MqARWmrch8 — lucy ♡ 7 (@fetusIeen) May 25, 2019

Answers included Ice Pops, Freeze Pops, Otter Pops, Freezies, and Zooper Doopers (their name in Australia).

20 Zooper Doopers almost look quite sad and lonely. It’s not summer if your freezer doesn’t look like this. pic.twitter.com/6yT8NFRckx— David Packer (@mrdavidpacker) May 27, 2019

We can confirm these are Otter Pops. And all flavors are the best. ✌️— Otter Pops (@OtterPops) May 27, 2019

A heated side debate also broke out over the best flavor/color (because if there’s one thing we know, it’s that if you refer to them by their actual flavor name, you’re doing it wrong).

Pink, and they are called “stop eating those or you’ll ruin dinner”— Dorothy (@VsPlayerTwo) May 27, 2019

Freeze pops and GIMMIE THAT BLUE OR GREEN. https://t.co/tuKumDlZB1— Kevin O’Toole (@SneakersOToole) May 28, 2019

What do YOU call the icy summer treats? Do you have a favorite flavor/color?