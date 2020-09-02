Fox, C-SPAN, NBC moderators for upcoming Trump-Biden debates

WASHINGTON (AP) — Representatives from Fox News, C-SPAN, and NBC will moderate the upcoming debates between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
According to the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates, the moderators will be:
- Chris Wallace of Fox News for the September 29 debate in Cleveland
- Steve Scully of C-SPAN for the “town meeting” debate in Miami on October 15
- NBC’s Kristen Welker for the October 22 debate in Nashville, Tennessee
The commission also announced Wednesday that USA Today’s Susan Page will moderate the vice-presidential debate on October 7 in Salt Lake City with Mike Pence and Kamala Harris.
There was no immediate reaction from either campaign to the selections.
Trump and Biden have said they will attend the scheduled debates, which are meant to offer voters the opportunity to compare and contrast the candidates on live television.
Trump’s team has tried to pressure the commission to move up the debates, citing the increased use of early and absentee voting because of the coronavirus.
