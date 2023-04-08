ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A former daycare employee was charged with nine counts of child abuse in Anderson County, South Carolina.

53-year-old Janice Ruinard was an employee at First Presbyterian Church Day School located in Anderson, SC.

The Anderson Police Department received a referral in early March from the Anderson County Department of Social Services in regard to an incident that occurred at the daycare.

Arrest warrants state that from Feb. 17 to Feb. 27, Ruinard yanked and pressed on at least nine victims or used undue force on them while working as a daycare teacher.

All of the alleged victims are one-year-old, according to investigators.

The Anderson Police Department charged Ruinard with nine counts of unlawfully placing a child at risk of, or causing harm or willfully abandoning a child.

She was booked into the Anderson County Detention Center and has been released on bond.

First Presbyterian Church Pastor Dennis Tedder provided the following statement following Ruinard’s arrest: