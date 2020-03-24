Ford working with GE, 3M to make ventilators, protective gear

DETROIT (NEWS10) — Automaker Ford is teaming up with other giant companies to produce medical equipment and protective gear for those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the joint projects, Ford said it will work with the company 3M to produce a new kind of powered air purifying respirator for healthcare workers. The automaker said the respirators will be made using parts from both Ford and 3M.

Ford is also working with General Electric Healthcare to increase production of ventilators. The company will also work with the United Auto Workers Union to assemble protective clear plastic face shields.

