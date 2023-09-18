VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 78-year-old Florida man is accused of shooting and killing his neighbor Sunday evening.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. in DeLeon Springs.

Investigators said Brian J. Ford, 42, was trimming trees over his property line when his neighbor, 78-year-old Edward S. Druwzolowski, came outside and shot him.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said the first two deputies who arrived at the scene tried to revive Ford, but he died at the scene.

Druwzolowski was taken into custody on a charge of second-degree murder, according to authorities.

In court documents obtained by ABC, Druwzolowski told authorities Ford initially told him to “mind your business” when the 78-year-old told him to get off his property. That’s when Druwzolowski allegedly pointed the gun at Ford, who moved closer to him, the man told investigators.

He went on, telling investigators that he left the first two rounds of his six-cylinder gun empty “for safety reasons.” Though Ford allegedly heard the gun click when Druwzolowski pulled the trigger the first time, he continued forward, Druwzolowski said. When he pulled the trigger again, Druwzolowski said it did go off and he shot Ford, according to investigators.

The man added that he feared Ford because of his “reputation” and thought he would leave the property after seeing Druwzolowski’s firearm, ABC reports.

Deputies said the case remains active and charges are pending.