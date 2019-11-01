Fla. student tried to put hit on school employee, offered $100K for his head, deputies say

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities say a Fivay High School student tried to hire a hitman to kill a school employee through Instagram.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, deputies obtained private direct messages from an account registered to 18-year-old Nicholas Robert Godfrey that show how he tried to put a hit on the employee.

“I need a guy who could kill someone,” Godfrey wrote in one of the messages, according to the affidavit.

Godfrey also offered the recipient $100,000 for the victim’s head, authorities said.

“No joke, I need him eliminated as soon as possible,” he said, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said they were able to tie the account’s IP address to Godfrey’s home in New Port Richey.

When interviewed by deputies, Godfrey reportedly admitted to sending the messages, and he provided deputies with a written statement that “documented his solicitation of murder,” the affidavit states.

Deputies also saw the messages in question on his cell phone.

It’s unclear why Godfrey would want to kill the staff member. His motive was not disclosed.

Godfrey was arrested on Wednesday for first-degree attempt to solicit murder and booked into the Pasco County jail.

LATEST STORIES: