Fla. girl scouts scammed with counterfeit cash

BRADENTON, Fla. (NEWS10) — Girl scout leaders in Florida said their girls are being ripped off by scammers using counterfeit cash to pay for Girl Scout cookies.

Scout leaders said their girls have received multiple fake bills over the past couple weeks. Troop moms noticed the money was fake when they were back home and counting the day’s sales.

Looking back, they said they recall people getting one box of cookies and asking the girls to break bills has high as $50.

“As a mom, I went through the emotions. I was really angry at first, and then I got really sad that somebody, especially an adult, would give my child, a 7-year-old, counterfeit money.”

According to Girl Scout leaders, the troops lost about $650, and they are expecting that number to increase as more head to the bank over the next few days.

