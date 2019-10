FILE – In this Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 file photo, a man exhales a puff of smoke from a vape pipe at a shop in Richmond, Va. During a Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 congressional subcommittee hearing, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official said she believes “hundreds more” cases have been reported to health authorities since the previous week. The CDC then put the tally at 530 confirmed and probable cases of the serious lung illnesses. Nine deaths have been reported. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

BOSTON (NEWS10) — Massachusetts confirmed its first death linked to vaping.

The Department of Public Health said a woman in her 60s from Hampshire County was among the 121 suspected cases that have been reported to the DPH since September.

Of the 121 cases, nine have been confirmed and 10 are probable for meeting the CDC’s definition of Vaping Associated Lung Injury.

This report is nearly double the number of cases reported one week ago.