ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Firefighters are wearing pink to spread awareness during Breast Cancer Awareness Month while selling shirts to raise money for the American Cancer Society. The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) said Tuesday that throughout the month of October, firefighters across the U.S. and Canada will be wearing pink tee-shirts on duty or in their communities while selling shirts to raise money for cancer research and awareness.

According to the IAFF, firefighters are at an increased risk for numerous cancers. These diseases, they said, can be directly linked to chemicals found in smoke and other materials regularly present in fires.

“While more studies must be conducted, female firefighters also face the risk of occupational diseases like breast cancer,” the IAFF said in a statement. The IAFF said one in eight women is diagnosed each year in the U.S. and Canada with breast cancer and an estimated 316,450 new cases are expected by the end of 2022.

NEWS10 ABC will be live at the Bellevue Woman’s Center on Wednesday, October 19 to share the stories of doctors, patients, and survivors on the importance of early breast cancer detection and how it can save lives. The goal for this effort is to get at least 200 women signed up for mammogram appointments by the end of the day Friday. To schedule an appointment at Bellevue Woman’s Center, you can go to roswellatellis.com/mammothon or call (518) 243-3333.