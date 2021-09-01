Fire safety for National Preparedness Month

by: Sara Rizzo

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — September is National Preparedness Month. The U.S. Fire Administration is reminding everyone to be prepared and protect their homes from potential fire disasters.

The administration says that fire is dark, not bright. Its hot, toxic fumes and black smoke move quickly, making it very difficult to see.

To prepare for a fire, install smoke alarms on the inside and outside of every sleeping area and on every level of your home.

Create a fire escape plan and practice it with the other people you live with at least twice a year.

The U.S. Fire Administration is hosting Fire Prevention Week this year from October 3 to 9.

