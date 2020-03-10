Financial expert weighs in on COVID-19, stock market

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — After a volatile couple of weeks of trading, the DOW rallied on Tuesday and closed over 1,100 points.

Investors appear confident in Pres. Donald Trump’s efforts to combat the economic threat from the COVID-19 outbreak, but global stocks have struggled to get on track over fears of the coronavirus along with an ongoing oil price battle.

So what does the stock market roller coaster mean to you?

NEWS10’s Lydia Kulbida spoke with financial expert Hugh Johnson on Tuesday on what we should do about the market right now.

