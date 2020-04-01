Federal inmates to stay in cells for 14 days due to pandemic

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — Federal prison inmates will have to remain in their cells for two weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Bureau of Prisons announced.
Beginning Wednesday, federal prisons will be under a heightened state of lock down. The agency said there will be limited group gatherings for showers, laundry and telephone calls.
Certain programs for mental health treatment and education will still be allowed.
There have been more than two dozen inmates in federal custody who tested positive for the coronavirus.
A mandatory quarantine is also in place for all inmates, and there is currently a ban on visitations.
LATEST STORIES:
- NY budget deadline passes, some state workers go unpaid
- Fisher-Price making face masks from fabric used for Barbies
- Ohio AG sends cease and desist letter to Hobby Lobby
- Officials urge boaters to practice safety on the water
- Most businesses following shutdown order, others could face fines