FDA recalling over 300K insulin pumps after patient’s death

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall for a popular insulin pump that is used by thousands of patients with Type 1 diabetes.

The recall applies to certain Medtronic MiniMed 600 series insulin pumps. One patient has already died, and more than 2,000 have been injured by the devices.

The faulty pumps deliver incorrect insulin dosing, which can lead to serious medical complications. The FDA is recalling 322,000 devices.

If you use this type of pump, you’re urged to contact your doctor, and your defective pump will be replaced.

