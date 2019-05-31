FDA holding public hearing on CBD

FILE – In this Jan. 4, 2018, file photo, a worker adds cannabidiol (CBD) to a drink at a coffee shop in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Mainstream retailers are leaping into the world of products like skin creams and oils that tout such benefits as reducing anxiety and helping you sleep. The key ingredient is CBD, […]

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – The Food and Drug Administration is holding a public hearing to discuss the safety, manufacturing, product quality, and sale of products containing cannabis or cannabis-derived compounds like CBD oil.

Members of the public are invited to provide public comment to the FDA regarding this topic. The docket number is FDA-2019-N-1482. The docket will close on July 2, 2019. Submit either electronic or written comments on this public hearing by July 2, 2019. Submit written comments to the Division of Dockets Management (HFA-305), Food and Drug Administration, 5630 Fishers Lane, Rm. 1061, Rockville, MD 20852.