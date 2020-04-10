FDA approves use of blood purification device

Latest News

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — A blood purification system to treat coronavirus patients has federal approval.

The Food and Drug Administration issued the emergency order on Friday.

The system takes a patient’s blood, filters it to reduce inflammatory substances, then returns the filtered blood back to the patient. It can be used to treat adults with COVID-19, who are hospitalized in the ICU with respiratory failure.

The FDA said the approval will expedite the availability of the treatment to coronavirus patients.

