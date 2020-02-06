FDA approves peanut allergy pill for kids

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — One million children in the United States deal with a peanut allergy. Now, a new, first-of-its-kind treatment has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

The pill medication has been approved for children ages 4 to 17.

The dose is administered during a doctor’s visit, and each time, the dose increases. It takes about six months to reach maximum dose.

The medicine is now a cure; however, it is designed to provide a “safety net” if there’s accidental exposure to peanuts.

“Now, maybe they don’t have to eat at the peanut-free table. And maybe they can go to that party where there’s cake and not be worried about it. And maybe kissing that person wouldn’t be so scary anymore, because you’re worried that they may have eaten a peanut butter and jelly sandwich a couple of hours beforehand,” Dr. Sandra Hong with the Cleveland Clinic said.

While it’s not a cure, studies on the drug show that when people stay on the same dose, their tolerance for peanuts grows over time.

