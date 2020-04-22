FDA approves first at-home coronavirus test kit

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first at-home coronavirus test.

It’s called Pixel by LabCorp COVID-19 Test home collection kit. They allow patient to collect nasal swabs samples at home and mail them in for results.

According to the FDA, LabCorp will make the tests available in most states in the coming weeks.

People will need to have a doctor’s order to get the at-home test kit.

