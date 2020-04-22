Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo gives update after speaking with President

Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

FDA approves first at-home coronavirus test kit

National
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first at-home coronavirus test.

It’s called Pixel by LabCorp COVID-19 Test home collection kit. They allow patient to collect nasal swabs samples at home and mail them in for results.

According to the FDA, LabCorp will make the tests available in most states in the coming weeks.

People will need to have a doctor’s order to get the at-home test kit.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak