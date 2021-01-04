SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A father drowned Sunday trying to save his children after they were swept into the water at a Sonoma County beach.
The 6-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy are still missing and presumed dead, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff.
The father, 40, jumped into the water after his kids were taken by the large waves while playing too close to the water, officials say.
His body was pulled from the ocean after several agencies and rescue swimmers arrived at Blind Beach around 2:30 p.m.
LATEST STORIES
- Sand Lake man arrested for sexual abuse of a minor
- Capital Region auto retailers donate $77K to St. Peter’s and St. Jude’s
- Snowfall reports in western Massachusetts after winter weather Sunday
- Father drowns trying to save his children at California beach
- Trump, Biden head to Georgia in final push ahead of Senate runoffs