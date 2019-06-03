Family receives graduation cake made of Styrofoam

HOUSTON (CNN) – A Texas family is angry at a local Walmart after they say it sold them a cake that was not made of chocolate or vanilla but Styrofoam!

When Lea Nava received her high school diploma, she wasn’t the only one beaming.

“It’s mom’s big day as well. It’s not just mine,” Nava said.

“This is my baby. This is my baby and she was graduating so it was very important to me,” Marsy Flores said.

Flores tended to every last detail for the party.

“I wanted it to be perfect.”

When she went to pick up her daughter’s, cake the morning of graduation, she hit a snag.

“They didn’t have our order. They didn’t have anything ready.”

She says that Walmart lost her order for a two-tier graduation cake but they offered to give them another free of charge.

“There was a small blue one which is her school color so I chose that one and they said they would put a couple of graduation things on it and her picture.”

Flores thought the party was back on track, but when they went to cut it that night—another problem.

“I go to cut the cake and it was not budging.”

Her sister Nellie took this video as they attempted to cut it when they realized it wasn’t cake but Styrofoam underneath the frosting.

“I was in complete shock,” Nellie said.

When they took the cake back to Walmart, she says the store offered her a $60 gift certificate.

Walmart issued this statement:

“{The] incident was a result of a misunderstanding. The matter has been resolved. The customer was given a gift card for her inconvenience.”

“They can’t replace the moment that we lost. It’s a special moment and this is what we got for it, it was a Styrofoam cake. Not only did they mess up one time, they did it twice,” Marsy said.