Falwell says he’s resigned from Liberty University

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jerry Falwell Jr. said Tuesday that he has submitted his resignation as head of evangelical Liberty University.

Falwell confirmed his departure in an interview with The Associated Press a day after the school said he had submitted, then rescinded his resignation.

Falwell stepped down amid conflicting claims about a sexual relationship Falwell’s his wife had with a younger business partner. He had already been on a leave of absence after a photo he posted on social media caused an uproar. Falwell is the son of university founder the late Rev. Jerry Falwell.