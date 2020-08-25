Falwell says he’s resigned from Liberty University

National

by: SARAH RANKIN and ELANA SCHOR, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Jerry Falwell Jr., Becky Falwell

FILE – In this Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018 file photo, Jerry Falwell Jr., right, answers a student’s question, accompanied by his wife, Becki, during a town hall meeting on the opioid crisis at a convocation at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va. On Aug. 7, 2020, Falwell stepped down, at least temporarily, from his role as the president of the school. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jerry Falwell Jr. said Tuesday that he has submitted his resignation as head of evangelical Liberty University.

Falwell confirmed his departure in an interview with The Associated Press a day after the school said he had submitted, then rescinded his resignation.

Falwell stepped down amid conflicting claims about a sexual relationship Falwell’s his wife had with a younger business partner. He had already been on a leave of absence after a photo he posted on social media caused an uproar. Falwell is the son of university founder the late Rev. Jerry Falwell.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga