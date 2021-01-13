FAA issues warning to travelers posing safety risk

National
Posted: / Updated:

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Federal Aviation Administration issued a warning to travelers saying anyone who creates a safety risk on an aircraft could face jail time and a fine of up to $35,000.

Albany International Airport has added more safety measures after the riot at the U.S. Capitol. For security reasons, the new safety measures are not being made public.

Major airlines are also working with the FAA and law enforcement to ensure safety for all travelers.

