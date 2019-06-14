Ex-trainer sues Ohio State over sexual misconduct by doctor

FILE – This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss, an Ohio State University team doctor employed by the school from 1978 until his 1998 retirement. More Ohio State alumni are suing the university over how school officials dealt with a team doctor recently found to have sexually abused at least 177 young men over two decades. (Ohio State University via AP, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio State student athletic trainer has joined ex-athletes and other alumni alleging the university knew about and should have stopped the team doctor now accused of sexually abusing young men throughout two decades there.

Michael Heifferon’s lawsuit this week cites two instances when he sought medical treatment from Dr. Richard Strauss while a trainer in the mid-1980s. Once, after being hit in the head by a hockey puck, Heifferon says Strauss gave him an injection and the student fell asleep, then awoke to find his own pants unzipped. Heifferon says he complained about Strauss to the head trainer.

His lawsuit is at least the sixth against the university.

Ohio State says it has added programs to address sexual misconduct since Strauss retired in 1998.

He died in 2005.