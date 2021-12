LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Christmas is just around the corner, and a whole lot of winter around the next corner after that. In the village of Lake George, that means time to enjoy a whole range of festivities, set to start the Monday after Christmas with Lake George Winterfest.

First held at the start of 2021 to fill in the hole left by the Lake George Winter Carnival, Winterfest returns and will continue into the start of 2022, even as the carnival is now planned to resume in a COVID-compliant capacity. Unlike the carnival, it's only partly about events tied to a schedule. It's also a lot longer than its elder event's month of festivities.