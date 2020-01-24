EPA announces new rule on clean water

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Environmental Protection Agency announced new ways of protecting public waterways on Friday.

The EPA made the announcement at Emmi Farms near Syracuse. New federal rules mean clean water and clear definition for farmers.

Under the new Navigable Waters Protection Rule, farmers will work to maintain high environmental standards. The new rule also clarifies language when it comes to regulating farm and roadside ditches among other areas.

New York already has some of the tightest water regulations in the country that all businesses, including farms, must comply with to protect water quality.