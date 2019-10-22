EPA administrator addresses Great Lakes threats

MICHIGAN (NEWS10) — The administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency was in Michigan Tuesday to announce a five-year plan to protect the world’s largest system of freshwater – the Great Lakes.

About 40 million Americans rely on the massive lake system for drinking water, and dozens of communities are directly linked to its vitality. New York has miles of shoreline on Lakes Ontario and Erie.

Administrator Andrew Wheeler said his plan will target the lakes’ biggest threats by removing toxic substances, algal blooms, and invasive species such as Asian carp.

“We’ve seen a lot of progress that we’ve made over the past 10 years on the EPA Action Plan for the Great Lakes, and we’re committing to a lot more progress,” Wheeler said.

The announcement is being met with skepticism from Democrats who say the visit is a publicity stunt.

“If they want to do something big and bold, they would accept and propose, promote our legislation, which over time would take the Great Lakes restoration up to $475 million,” Michigan Rep. Dan Kildee.

The plan now moves on to Congress to be approved and funded for the next two years.