The NFL holds its first-ever virtual draft

Elizabeth Warren’s brother dies of coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

(NEXSTAR) — Elizabeth Warren’s brother, Donald Reed Herring, died on Tuesday after testing positive for coronavirus.

Reed, who joined the Air Force at 19, spent 20 years in the military. He was 86 years old.

Warren made the announcement on social media.

“I’m grateful to the nurses and frontline staff who took care of him, but it’s hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand or to say ‘I love you’ one more time — and no funeral for those of us who loved him to hold each other close,” Warren wrote on Twitter. “I’ll miss you dearly my brother.”

