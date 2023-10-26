ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A U.S. Department of Defense official has released a statement regarding Robert Card, the suspect in Wednesday’s mass shooting that killed at least 18 and injured 13 in Maine. In a press conference, Maine Governor Janet Mills said Card is to be considered armed and dangerous.

One Defense Department Official said, “On July 17, 2023, leaders of the Army Reserve’s 3rd Battalion, 304th Infantry Regiment, informed garrison staff at the Camp Smith Training Site in New York that Card was behaving erratically. Out of concern for his safety, the unit requested that law enforcement be contacted. New York State Police responded and transported Card to Keller Army Community Hospital at the United States Military Academy for medical evaluation.

New York State Police has stationed armed troopers and squad cars at the gateway to Camp Smith to increase the force protection already being provided at the facility by the New York National Guard that runs Camp Smith.”

An official from Westpoint Academy said, “Card was not assigned to West Point as any sort of instructor (to include firearms). While his unit supported West Point summer training, our records indicate he did not instruct nor have any interactions with cadets in training.”