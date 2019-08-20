Disneyland honors woman’s 1985 free admission ticket

(CNN) – Disneyland in Anaheim, California honored a free admission ticket a Canadian woman won during a visit 34 years ago.

Tamia Richardson was 14 years old when she won the ticket on August 27th, 1985 in a giveaway celebrating the park’s 30th anniversary.

She forgot about the pass until recently, when she stumbled on it in a box of keepsakes.

She took her two teen daughters to Disneyland on Thursday, and the park honored the pass and gave her admission to Disneyland and California Adventure Park.

The ticket was worth $16.50 in 1985, which today costs about $199.