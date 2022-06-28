PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Sanderson sisters are officially back.

Disney+ dropped the first teaser trailer for “Hocus Pocus 2” on Tuesday morning, giving fans a look at the highly anticipated sequel to the 1993 comedy.

“Lock up your children,” Bette Midler’s character Winifred shouts. “Yes, Salem, we’re back!”

Actresses Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are returning to their roles as the Sanderson sisters, described as three child-hungry witches who are looking to wreak havoc on the world.

This time, the Sanderson sisters are brought back to present day by three young women, who must eventually figure out how to put a stop to the sisters’ plans.

The entire trailer is available to view on social media.

The sequel was filmed in locations around Rhode Island. Photos from the sets — including those on Federal Hill and LaSalle Academy in Providence, Washington Square in Newport, and Chase Farm in Lincoln — can be viewed below.

“Hocus Pocus 2” is scheduled to begin streaming Sept. 30 on Disney+.