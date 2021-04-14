Disney adopts ‘gender inclusive’ rules, revamps park dress code for cast members

TAMPA (WFLA) – A new initiative within Disney’s parks division will allow cast members to show off tattoos and style themselves in costumes that are gender inclusive.

On Tuesday, a chairman of Disney Parks, Josh D’Amaro, revealed the update to the company’s dress and style code, as part of a wider effort to make its employees and guests feel even more welcome at its theme parks.

“Moving forward, we believe our cast, who are at the center of the magic that lives in all our experiences, can provide the best of Disney’s legendary guest service when they have more options for personal expression–creating richer, more personal, and more engaging experiences with our guests,” D’Amaro wrote in a blog post on Disney’s website.

The company will also provide more inclusive products like costumes for people in wheelchairs, LGBTQ Mickey ears, and revamp attractions in the parks to feature more diversity.

“The world is changing, and we will change with it,” he said.