ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Deutsche Bank will pay a $150 million penalty for its handling of Jeffrey Epstein’s accounts. Imposed by New York’s Department of Financial Services, this is the first enforcement by a regulator against a financial institution for dealings with Epstein, the notorious sex trafficker who reportedly died by suicide while under police surveillance in August 2019.
Superintendent of Financial Services Linda A. Lacewell made the announcement Tuesday morning.
Deutsche Bank did not properly monitor the registered sex offender’s account despite widely-known public information about Epstein’s criminal misconduct. The bank specifically processing millions of dollars that should have triggered additional scrutiny, including:
- Payments to individuals publicly alleged to be Epstein’s co-conspirators in sexual abuse
- Over $13 million in settlements and legal expenses
- Payments to Russian models
- Payments for women’s school tuition, hotel, and rent expenses
- Payments directly to women with Eastern European surnames (consistent with public allegations of prior wrongdoing)
- Periodic suspicious cash withdrawals totaling over $800,000 in about four years
According to the Department of Financial Services, very few problematic transactions were questioned, and those that were usually were dismissed without clear justification. Procedural failures, mistakes, and sloppiness characterized the way the bank managed Epstein’s accounts, and conditions that could have detected or prevented suspicious transactions from Epstein were misinterpreted, side-stepped, or ignored.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo released a statement responding to the news:
Deutsche Bank and its New York branch agreed to pay the penalties for “significant compliance failures,” not only in overseeing Epstein’s accounts, but those of Danske Bank Estonia and FBME Bank as well. In massive financial scandals, those international financial institutions laundered billions, with Danske Bank Estonia doing so for Russian oligarchs.
According to the Associated Press, Deutsche Bank revealed in court papers in Aug 2019 that it has tax records Congress is seeking in an investigation into President Donald Trump’s finances.
