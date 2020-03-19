Dept. of State tells Americans “do not travel”

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The U.S. Department of State issued a Global Health Level 4 for international travel.
They are telling Americans traveling in countries where international travel is still being allowed to return home as soon as possible to prevent being there for an extended period of time.
The Department of State advises U.S. citizens to avoid all international travel due to the global impact of COVID-19. In countries where commercial departure options remain available, U.S. citizens who live in the United States should arrange for immediate return to the United States, unless they are prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period. U.S. citizens who live abroad should avoid all international travel. Many countries are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks and implementing travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines, closing borders, and prohibiting non-citizens from entry with little advance notice. Airlines have cancelled many international flights and several cruise operators have suspended operations or cancelled trips. If you choose to travel internationally, your travel plans may be severely disrupted, and you may be forced to remain outside of the United States for an indefinite timeframe.U.S. Department of State
