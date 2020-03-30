Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Department of Labor issues guidance on Paid Leave Act

National
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — The U.S. Department of Labor is issuing guidance on the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, or the Paid Leave Act.

The law, which goes into effect on Wednesday, requires companies with fewer than 500 employees to give workers affected by the pandemic limited paid leave benefits.

This includes two weeks of paid sick leave at the regular rate if the employee is unable to work due to mandatory or precautionary quarantine, if they are experiencing symptoms, or if they are seeking medical care.

Click HERE to learn more.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak