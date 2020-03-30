Department of Labor issues guidance on Paid Leave Act

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — The U.S. Department of Labor is issuing guidance on the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, or the Paid Leave Act.

The law, which goes into effect on Wednesday, requires companies with fewer than 500 employees to give workers affected by the pandemic limited paid leave benefits.

This includes two weeks of paid sick leave at the regular rate if the employee is unable to work due to mandatory or precautionary quarantine, if they are experiencing symptoms, or if they are seeking medical care.

