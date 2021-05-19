‘I am proud’: Demi Lovato comes out as nonbinary

(WGN/AP) — Singer Demi Lovato revealed in an Instagram post on Wednesday that they identify as nonbinary, telling fans the decision came after “self-reflective work.” Lovato posted a video telling followers that after a long period of healing, they have officially chosen to use they/them pronouns.
“Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all—I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary,” Lovato also announced on Twitter. The singer said sharing the news “opens another level of vulnerability” for them.
“This best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression,” they said about using gender-neutral pronouns. “I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones.” They added: “Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way.”
Anthony Allen Ramos of GLAAD said nonbinary people live outside the categories of male or female and should be respected for who they are.
“Demi has always been one of the loudest and proudest advocates for LGBTQ people and issues. In sharing their story today, they will educate countless people around the world and reach other nonbinary people with a message of pride,” Ramos said in a statement.
The singer behind such hits as “Sorry Not Sorry,” “Heart Attack.” and “Stone Cold” recently came out as pansexual during an interview with Joe Rogan. They have also previously been open about their personal struggles with mental health and addiction. A YouTube documentary followed their journey dealing with an eating disorder and drug abuse prior to and following a near-fatal overdose in 2018.
