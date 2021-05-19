‘I am proud’: Demi Lovato comes out as nonbinary

FILE – Demi Lovato performs “Anyone” at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Lovato revealed on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, they identify as nonbinary and are changing their pronouns, telling fans the decision came after “self-reflective work.” Lovato said they picked gender-neutral pronouns them and they as “this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression.” (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

(WGN/AP) — Singer Demi Lovato revealed in an Instagram post on Wednesday that they identify as nonbinary, telling fans the decision came after “self-reflective work.” Lovato posted a video telling followers that after a long period of healing, they have officially chosen to use they/them pronouns.

“Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all—I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary,” Lovato also announced on Twitter. The singer said sharing the news “opens another level of vulnerability” for them.

“This best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression,” they said about using gender-neutral pronouns. “I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones.” They added: “Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way.”

Anthony Allen Ramos of GLAAD said nonbinary people live outside the categories of male or female and should be respected for who they are.